Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (QSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on April 6th

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.677 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

QSR opened at C$75.03 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of C$36.48 and a one year high of C$89.32. The company has a market cap of C$22.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$75.52.

Separately, Stephens upgraded Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

