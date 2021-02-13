Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives $28.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,828.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUPH opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. Equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

