Electroneum (ETN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.42 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 57.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $153.38 million and $12.42 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 188.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 178.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,234,937,868 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

