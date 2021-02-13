Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $109.00 to $141.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.56.

Shares of DDOG opened at $112.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,760.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $893,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,140,890.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 159,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $15,248,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,903,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,333,201 shares of company stock worth $232,212,772. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Datadog by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,468,000 after purchasing an additional 366,675 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Datadog by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,121,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,638,000 after purchasing an additional 564,935 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,002,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Datadog by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

