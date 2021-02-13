Rate3 (RTE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $265,275.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. Rate3 has a total market cap of $765,685.84 and $265,275.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 30.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00065053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $505.58 or 0.01078112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007066 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00055575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.76 or 0.05644000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00027048 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00019195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00034578 BTC.

About Rate3

RTE is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

