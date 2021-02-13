TriumphX (TRIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.15 Million

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One TriumphX token can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001063 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TriumphX has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and $457,408.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00060696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.28 or 0.00277817 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00097653 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00081163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00088775 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,725.99 or 0.97506904 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io

TriumphX Token Trading

TriumphX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

