Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS MSLOY remained flat at $$14.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. provides ocean shipping services in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy Transport Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses. Its fleet consists of dry bulk carriers for the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizer, and salt; crude oil tankers; product tankers that transport refined petroleum products, such as gas oils, naphtha, and gasoline; chemical tankers that transport liquid chemical products; methanol tankers that transport methanol; and LPG tankers that transport liquefied petroleum gas; and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

