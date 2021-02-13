Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ELIO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.26. 3,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,819. Elio Motors has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85.

Get Elio Motors alerts:

About Elio Motors

Elio Motors, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Elio Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elio Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.