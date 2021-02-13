NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NIC stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.67. NIC has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $35.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research downgraded NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

