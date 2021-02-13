Foresight Wealth Management LLC Sells 234 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $700,435,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,290,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $336.45 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $336.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.25.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

