Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for 1.7% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

