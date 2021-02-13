BT Wealth Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 51,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Truist Financial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 3,466.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 136,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.