SG Americas Securities LLC Has $10.70 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,269 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,823 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,239,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,443,000 after purchasing an additional 86,724 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,900,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,071,000 after purchasing an additional 91,876 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,614,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,213,000 after purchasing an additional 60,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,390,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,294,000 after purchasing an additional 204,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $213.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.85 and its 200-day moving average is $242.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

