Apriem Advisors Cuts Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Apriem Advisors decreased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 171,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 768,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

