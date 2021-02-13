Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

TX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ternium by 42.2% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,100,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,981 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,213,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,217,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 37.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,896,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,717,000 after purchasing an additional 518,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 178.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 616,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 395,431 shares during the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TX opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ternium has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

