Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,746 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,214,000. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 673,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 49,579 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.