11,246 Shares in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Purchased by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PIO opened at $36.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $36.59.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.