Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Downgraded by Lake Street Capital to “Hold”

Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SYNC. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.20 target price on shares of Synacor in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum downgraded Synacor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday.

SYNC opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.63. Synacor has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter. Synacor had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synacor by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synacor in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synacor by 41.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc, a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising.

