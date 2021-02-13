Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,186,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,820,000 after acquiring an additional 174,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 865,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 149,886 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,901,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $80.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $80.86.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.