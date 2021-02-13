Ellevest Inc. Invests $1.43 Million in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000.

Shares of USHY stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.34.

