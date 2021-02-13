Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Position Raised by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000.

NYSEARCA BSCS opened at $23.36 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33.

