Ellevest Inc. Sells 1,366 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ellevest Inc. cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,390,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,071,000 after purchasing an additional 636,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 222,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.96.

TMUS opened at $123.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.47. The stock has a market cap of $153.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

