3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Lowered by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in 3M by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 35,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $178.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.07. The company has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

