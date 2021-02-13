NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Sells $526,157.73 in Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $194.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $195.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.92. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after buying an additional 765,752 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,950,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $77,784,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $594,421,000 after buying an additional 402,863 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.52.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

