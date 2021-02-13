NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Sells $526,157.73 in Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $194.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $195.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.92. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.52.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
