PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $298.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $349.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.55 and its 200-day moving average is $211.14. PayPal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $302.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after buying an additional 253,341 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

