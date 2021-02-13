Acuitas Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Acuitas Investments LLC lessened its stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,444 shares during the period. Regional Management makes up about 2.1% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 416.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Regional Management by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Regional Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Regional Management stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 21.76 and a quick ratio of 21.76. The stock has a market cap of $372.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

