The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock Position Cut by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC lessened its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,777 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,473 shares during the period. The Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.8% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.54% of The Bancorp worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The Bancorp by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in The Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in The Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in The Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.