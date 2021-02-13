SFE Investment Counsel Has $1.09 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 177,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Corning by 7.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 89,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 32.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

