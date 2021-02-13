Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.45-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.105-1.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.20-6.50 EPS.

Equifax stock opened at $177.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $196.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFX. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Equifax from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.22.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.