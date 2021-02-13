Acuitas Investments LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Acuitas Investments LLC cut its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,878 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLFS. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $739,689.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 198,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,960,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $715,515.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 198,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,651.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 459,408 shares of company stock valued at $17,495,840. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.