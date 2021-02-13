Acuitas Investments LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Acuitas Investments LLC lessened its stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,102 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,220,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,981,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 956,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 277,600 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,230,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 369,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 213,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $13.86 on Friday. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Boston Private Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.