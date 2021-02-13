Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Shares Bought by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,071 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Hill International worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE HIL opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hill International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $160.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 2.00.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

