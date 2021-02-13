Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Shares Bought by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,071 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Hill International worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
NYSE HIL opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hill International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $160.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 2.00.
Hill International Company Profile
