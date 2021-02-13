Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Announces Earnings Results

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Illumina updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.10-5.35 EPS.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $504.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $397.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.01. Illumina has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 117.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus lowered their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.60.

In related news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $461,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,837 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,137 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

