iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at BMO Capital Markets

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on iA Financial from $66.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on iA Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on iA Financial from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of IAFNF stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average of $38.04. iA Financial has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $50.15.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

