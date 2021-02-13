Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 6,097 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,478,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after purchasing an additional 682,741 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 25.3% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $209.96 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

