Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires New Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GTES opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.81.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

