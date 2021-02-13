Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 810,610 shares of company stock valued at $107,154,706. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $127.62 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.18. The company has a market capitalization of $314.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

