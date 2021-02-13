Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,183 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,255,363,000 after buying an additional 212,438 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after buying an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $901,401,000 after buying an additional 540,722 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,273,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $732,729,000 after buying an additional 774,696 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after buying an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average of $59.31. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.