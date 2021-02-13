Analysts Set Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) PT at $95.67

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $1,225,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,933,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $751,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,555 shares of company stock worth $5,058,814 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,851,000 after acquiring an additional 205,406 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,469,000 after purchasing an additional 166,157 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.