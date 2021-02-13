Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

NYSE:KNL opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. Knoll has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $26.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

