Citigroup Increases Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $85.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. OTR Global upgraded Pinterest to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.89.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE:PINS opened at $84.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $87.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of -131.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $6,634,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,634,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 18,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $1,161,567.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,980,396 shares of company stock worth $137,810,413.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 121.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $238,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 16.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $275,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.