Dragonchain Price Up 91.1% Over Last Week (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $57.21 million and approximately $802,042.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded 91.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00064981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.99 or 0.01069950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00055354 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.20 or 0.05647160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00027074 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00019227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00034613 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain (DRGN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,219,772 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

