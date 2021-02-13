SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Down 82.4% Over Last 7 Days

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded down 82.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. SuperCoin has a market cap of $99,476.60 and $278.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,094,629 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

