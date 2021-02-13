MetaHash (MHC) Achieves Market Cap of $12.25 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 33% against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $12.25 million and $162,767.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,542,643,704 coins and its circulating supply is 2,372,961,036 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

