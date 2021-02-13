Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 60 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after buying an additional 825,093 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,523,000 after buying an additional 230,491 shares in the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 1,188,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,176,000 after buying an additional 149,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 474.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,191,000 after acquiring an additional 975,401 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $14,328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,198,423 shares of company stock worth $223,722,895 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $242.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.36 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $245.42.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

