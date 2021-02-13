Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 313 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,400,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,684,276,000 after purchasing an additional 353,588 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,349,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,564,000 after buying an additional 1,170,341 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,640,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,013,880,000 after buying an additional 130,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,952,000 after buying an additional 760,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,405 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $138.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $715.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $139.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

