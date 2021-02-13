Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at CIBC

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PPRQF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

Get Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:PPRQF opened at $10.16 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.