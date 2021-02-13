Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SBGSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

