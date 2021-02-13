Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.33.

NYSE:NET opened at $85.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.38 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $3,168,909.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 69,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $4,686,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,133,826 shares of company stock worth $80,970,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

