Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given New $96.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TMTNF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $75.00 to $91.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $76.00 to $88.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average is $63.81. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $74.03.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.